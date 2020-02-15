Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that as for a moment there is no any other platform for ceasefire in Donbas, except for a Normandy format and its derivative Minsk process, and it gives at least some kind of the results.

"Really, there is no other platform then the Normandy format, which fostered Minsk process. What I do really like in it? It is one only, which as for a moment gives let tiny for somebody, but the results," he said being asked during a discussion at one of the panels of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.