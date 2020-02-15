Zelensky: Attempt to reach complete ceasefire in Donbas after Paris in vain, effective mechanisms needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has underlined that effective mechanisms are needed for ensuring comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas, which has been agreed at the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format in Paris on December 9.

"We agreed in Paris that we will confirm commitment to the comprehensive ceasefire. And the respective statement of the Trilateral Contact Group was adopted on December 18, 2019. But complete silence has not been achieved. More than 400 shell attacks of Ukrainian positions was recorded for almost two months, as a result of which our soldiers continue to die. We need effective mechanisms due to which the ceasefire will be fulfilled not in words, but in deeds," he said during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.