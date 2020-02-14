Romanian Church agrees to granting tomos to Orthodox Church of Ukraine - media

The Romanian Orthodox Church believes the granting of autocephaly to the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine established on the basis of non-canonical religious organizations was lawful, the Greek church news agency Romfea said on Friday.

According to the article, the Synod of the Romanian Church came to the conclusion that it "inherently agrees to the granting of autocephaly, but a consensus should be achieved between the Ecumenical and Moscow patriarchates. For that reason, the Romanian Church decided to send its delegates to the all-Orthodox meeting "on the Ukrainian issue" in Amman to take place at the initiative of the Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem in late February.

"The Romanian Church's participation is justified by the fact that all autocephalous churches are responsible for the common effort to preserve the unity and Eucharistic communion as demanded by the Holy Gospel," the Synod said in a statement.

At the same time, the Synod in Bucharest decided that the Romanian Church would be represented in the all-Orthodox process by its bishops rather than Patriarch Daniel.