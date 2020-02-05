Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Information on the possible restoration of water supply in annexed Crimea is not true, said Anton Korynevych, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC).

"In connection with the appearance of the latest speculation in the media regarding the possible restoration of water supply to Crimea and the related "visit of the commission from Kyiv," we note that this information is not true," Korynevych wrote on his Facebook page.

He urged not to speculate at every step, to start doing real work and stop looking for treason everywhere.

At the same time, Korynevych noted that on February 11-12, the parliamentary committee on human rights will travel to Kherson region to get acquainted with the issues of the occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. During the visit, it is also planned to visit the Kalanchak checkpoint.