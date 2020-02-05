Facts

13:52 05.02.2020

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

1 min read
Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Information on the possible restoration of water supply in annexed Crimea is not true, said Anton Korynevych, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC).

"In connection with the appearance of the latest speculation in the media regarding the possible restoration of water supply to Crimea and the related "visit of the commission from Kyiv," we note that this information is not true," Korynevych wrote on his Facebook page.

He urged not to speculate at every step, to start doing real work and stop looking for treason everywhere.

At the same time, Korynevych noted that on February 11-12, the parliamentary committee on human rights will travel to Kherson region to get acquainted with the issues of the occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. During the visit, it is also planned to visit the Kalanchak checkpoint.

Tags: #crimea #water
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 31.01.2020
Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

13:29 29.01.2020
Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

17:15 28.01.2020
EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

13:30 28.01.2020
EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

14:41 23.01.2020
Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

16:31 21.01.2020
16 Crimean Self-Defense participants reported suspicion over last three months – Prosecutor's Office for Crimea

16 Crimean Self-Defense participants reported suspicion over last three months – Prosecutor's Office for Crimea

16:05 18.01.2020
Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

11:21 26.12.2019
Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

10:07 26.12.2019
Crimean Prosecutor's Office opens criminal proceedings due to launch of train communication from Russia to Crimea

Crimean Prosecutor's Office opens criminal proceedings due to launch of train communication from Russia to Crimea

17:40 23.12.2019
Ukrainian President's Office in Crimea says launch of railway communication over Kerch bridge against law

Ukrainian President's Office in Crimea says launch of railway communication over Kerch bridge against law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Zelensky backs govt's decision to link salaries, bonuses of executive authorities to average salary in Ukraine

LATEST

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

OCU terminates Filaret's membership in Holy Synod

Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD