Facts

15:40 04.02.2020

Demanding and productive dialogue with Russia needed - French ambassador

2 min read
Demanding and productive dialogue with Russia needed - French ambassador

It is necessary to conduct a demanding and productive dialogue with the Russian Federation, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsen said in an interview with Kyiv-based Hromadske ezine.

"That is, the dialogue is needed, but the dialogue which is demanding, and producing results, because we are considering a return to the Normandy format. This is directly related to the fact that we worked to restore confidence between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [President of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky," he said in an interview published on the Kyiv-ezine's website on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that the position of France had not changed either regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine, nor regarding the sanctions against Russia, which were regularly extended, including recently at the level of the European Union.

"Russia is a major partner, it has military strength, as well as economic power. And we have economic interests in Russia, as well as in Ukraine. Therefore, it makes no sense to put Russia in a corner as a student in a school class. We need to hold a dialogue with them," said de Ponsen.

The diplomat explained that the situation in which the Russian Federation was isolated or kept at a distance was not a good tactic and strategy, because it did not give good results, in particular, the Normandy Summit didn't gather for years.

"So, the primary desire of the president [of France Emmanuel] Macron was to try to restore confidence, start talking with them, in particular, with Vladimir Putin, to restore contact, but at the same time with strict observance of the conditions for such a dialogue," he noted.

Tags: #normandy_format #ponsen #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 04.02.2020
France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

15:56 04.02.2020
Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

10:01 03.02.2020
Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

14:40 10.01.2020
France ready to participate in investigation into UIA plane crash in Tehran

France ready to participate in investigation into UIA plane crash in Tehran

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

13:13 20.12.2019
Putin backs Medvedchuk's idea of Normandy-format interparliamentary dialogue

Putin backs Medvedchuk's idea of Normandy-format interparliamentary dialogue

12:34 20.12.2019
Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

12:06 20.12.2019
Ukraine working on creating new formats to force Russia to fulfill its obligations - Deputy FM Bodnar

Ukraine working on creating new formats to force Russia to fulfill its obligations - Deputy FM Bodnar

12:53 19.12.2019
Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

LATEST

Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD