Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ukraine is a strategic partner, and not a competitor, for his country.

"Turkey and Ukraine consider each other as partners, and not competitors," he said during the Ukrainian-Turkish Business Forum in Kyiv on February 3.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey and Ukraine are strategic partners.

He also said that the countries have set a goal to increase their goods turnover from $4 billion to $10 billion by 2023.

The total amount of Turkey's investments in Ukraine is estimated at $3 billion, Erdogan said.

He also said that the countries should switch to settlements in national currency in order to relieve businesses in both countries of the exchange rate burden.

The president of Turkey also said that the countries have potential for cooperation in the defense industry, technologies and telecommunications, automobile industry and metallurgy.

Erdogan also underlined that 1.55 million Ukrainian tourists visited Turkey in 2019, which is 12% more than in 2018, while 217,000 Turkish citizens visited Ukraine in 2019.