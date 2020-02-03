Facts

13:33 03.02.2020

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Hassan Rezaifar, director of disaster investigations at the Iranian civil aviation organization, said that Tehran will no longer share materials with Ukraine on the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) plane crash because of the publication of an audio recording of negotiations between the dispatcher and the pilot of the Iranian aircraft, TSN reports, citing Iran's Mehr News Agency.

"This file was among the materials provided to a group of experts who are investigating the disaster. (Publication of the sound file) by the Ukrainian side suggests that we will not transfer any materials to them anymore," Rezaifar said.

On Sunday, the TSN Tyzhden (Week) program aired an audio recording of negotiations between Tehran's airport control room and the co-pilot of the Iran Aseman Airlines company. In the recording, the pilot of the Iranian liner saw a rocket launch and an explosion.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 performing flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of January 8, shortly after takeoff.

None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers aboard survived the crash. The casualties included 11 citizens of Ukraine, including nine crewmembers, 82 Iranian citizens, 63 Canadians, ten Swedish citizens, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans, and three citizens of the UK.

