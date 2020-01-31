U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

The United States is committed to supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and backs Ukraine's efforts to become a member of NATO and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

The U.S. is working today to help Ukraine bolster the rule of law, improve its investment climate, reform the defense sector, and strengthen its energy independence, he said.

The U.S. sees Ukraine as a country which is fighting for freedom, democracy, and prosperity, Pompeo said, adding that Washington is continuing to support Ukraine and its strong anti-corruption efforts.

The U.S. will never recognize Crimea's reunification with Russia, he said.