Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Members of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas have agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to consider by the next meeting proposals on organizing the search for missing persons in Donbas with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Darka Olifer, press secretary for Ukraine's TCG Representative Leonid Kuchma, has said.

"An agreement has been reached to resume the search for missing persons: relevant proposals regarding the organization of this work with the participation of international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, will be considered by the next meeting of the TCG in Minsk," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

She also that the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG also continues to work on the mutual release of people, "which was successfully held on December 29, 2019."

As reported, on December 29, 2019, eighty-one Ukrainians were released during the swap of prisoners between Ukraine and the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. As many as 124 people were passed to the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.