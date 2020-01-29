Facts

18:07 29.01.2020

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

1 min read
Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Members of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas have agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to consider by the next meeting proposals on organizing the search for missing persons in Donbas with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Darka Olifer, press secretary for Ukraine's TCG Representative Leonid Kuchma, has said.

"An agreement has been reached to resume the search for missing persons: relevant proposals regarding the organization of this work with the participation of international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, will be considered by the next meeting of the TCG in Minsk," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

She also that the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG also continues to work on the mutual release of people, "which was successfully held on December 29, 2019."

As reported, on December 29, 2019, eighty-one Ukrainians were released during the swap of prisoners between Ukraine and the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. As many as 124 people were passed to the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #icrd #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:33 29.01.2020
TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

10:14 29.01.2020
EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

18:11 28.01.2020
'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

16:53 28.01.2020
Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

13:29 28.01.2020
Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

13:52 27.01.2020
All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

18:04 20.01.2020
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

17:10 20.01.2020
Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

12:48 20.01.2020
OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

LATEST

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Oleksiy Goncharenko: “Without an effective sanction mechanism the Council of Europe will become a ‘social club’ ”

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD