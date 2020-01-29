EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

The EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell wants to visit Donbas during his visit to Ukraine.

"I would like to visit the most relevant part of the country from the point of view of external relations. I would like to visit Donbas, the border, where there is, as I know, still certain amount of military activity to perceive by myself what the situation is there. We have to do the most important efforts in order to stop people being killed," he said at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday that took place during the break of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

The EU High Representative stressed that "the result of the last meeting in Paris has to be implemented on the ground." "And we have to develop efforts on several lines: first, humanitarian assistance, second, demining – we can save a lot of lives, and third – to dimension infrastructure feasibility studies and economic prospects in order to prepare future possible reconstruction," Borrell said.

He also noted the need to ensure the free passage of ships in the Kerch Strait and from the Sea of Azov in accordance with international law.

"We have to continue our support of independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he added.