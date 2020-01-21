Head of wellness center of Ukraine's Space Agency detained while taking bribe

(A corrected version of retracted news item issued on Jan 17)

KYIV. Jan 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A head of an institution coordinated by the National Space Facilities Control and Test Center of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) has been detained while taking a bribe of $3,000 in Kyiv, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"According to investigators, the indicated official probably received a bribe of $3,000 from a private entrepreneur for signing an agreement on the rental of real estate. The official has been detained," the press service said.

According to the report, investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation under procedural control of the military prosecutor of the Kyiv garrison and operational escort of the National Police of Ukraine detained the official.

The SSAU told Interfax-Ukraine that the head of the Mriya health and preventive rehabilitation center at the National Space Facilities Control and Test Center, which is part of the State Space Agency, was detained. However, he is neither an employee of the State Space Agency, nor a civil servant.