One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted six attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire six times engaging Ukrainian troops with grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms on January 9. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Pavlopil, Vodiane, Nevelske, Pisky, and Khutir Vilny came under attack.