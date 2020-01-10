Facts

09:58 10.01.2020

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

2 min read
Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

There is no confirmation as of yet that the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight that crashed soon after taking off from Tehran International Airport on January 8 was hit by a missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"The theory that the plane was hit by a missile is not ruled out, but it is not confirmed so far. Considering the latest press statements of heads of state, we are asking all international partners, primarily the governments of the United States, Canada, and the UK to supply information and evidence pertaining to this plane crash to the investigative commission," Zelensky said.

The president said he would speak with United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the phone later on Friday to discuss progress of the inquiry into the plane crash in Iran.

Zelensky said the commission is continuing to probe the causes of the crash of the UIA flight, and Ukrainian specialists are involved in the process. "We are expecting them to have full access to information and all authorizations required for carrying out an impartial inquiry. We are maintaining constant contact with our representatives," he said.

Kyiv intends to establish the truth about the crash, Zelensky said. "We deem this to be the duty of the international community to the families of the dead and the memory of the victims. A human life is more valuable than any political motivations," he said.

As reported earlier, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers onboard.

The fatalities included 11 citizens of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three citizens each of Germany and the United Kingdom.

Tags: #zelensky #iran #plane_crash #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 10.01.2020
Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

12:32 10.01.2020
U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

11:43 10.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

11:37 10.01.2020
Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

10:03 10.01.2020
Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

09:53 10.01.2020
Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

19:07 09.01.2020
Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

17:58 09.01.2020
British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

Ukraine Defense Ministry's plane with experts leaves for Iran – NSDC

Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD