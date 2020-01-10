Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

There is no confirmation as of yet that the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight that crashed soon after taking off from Tehran International Airport on January 8 was hit by a missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"The theory that the plane was hit by a missile is not ruled out, but it is not confirmed so far. Considering the latest press statements of heads of state, we are asking all international partners, primarily the governments of the United States, Canada, and the UK to supply information and evidence pertaining to this plane crash to the investigative commission," Zelensky said.

The president said he would speak with United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the phone later on Friday to discuss progress of the inquiry into the plane crash in Iran.

Zelensky said the commission is continuing to probe the causes of the crash of the UIA flight, and Ukrainian specialists are involved in the process. "We are expecting them to have full access to information and all authorizations required for carrying out an impartial inquiry. We are maintaining constant contact with our representatives," he said.

Kyiv intends to establish the truth about the crash, Zelensky said. "We deem this to be the duty of the international community to the families of the dead and the memory of the victims. A human life is more valuable than any political motivations," he said.

As reported earlier, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers onboard.

The fatalities included 11 citizens of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three citizens each of Germany and the United Kingdom.