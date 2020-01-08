G7 offers condolences to families of perished on UIA flight crashed near Tehran

G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv has offered condolences to the families of all killed onboard of Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) plane fallen in Iran.

"The G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine express their deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who perished on the Ukrainian International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran this morning," G7 Ambassadors' Support Group wrote in Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, the UIA's Boeing-737, which was supposed to perform a PS752 flight on the Tehran-Kyiv route, crashed at about 6:00 Tehran time (around 4:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after takeoff from Tehran airport named after Imam Khomeini. Some 167 passengers and nine crew members were onboard. All of them died.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko reported that there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 passengers from Canada, 10 passengers from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, and per three from Germany and Great Britain.