Ukrainian, Iranian FMs agree to coordinate actions of investigative groups to establish cause of Ukrainian plane crash

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif they agreed to coordinate the actions of the investigation teams of both countries to find out the cause of the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft in Tehran on Wednesday.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif. Both expressed our condolences. Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash of PS752 in Tehran," the minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.