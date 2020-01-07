Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

Ukraine is ready to send to Australia, which was covered by large-scale forest fires, about 200 specially trained rescuers of the State Emergencies Service, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

"The Ukrainian government informed the Australian side that it was ready to send about 200 specially trained rescuers of the State Emergencies Ministry. The Ukrainian side informed Australia of the readiness of the rescuers to arrive at the scene of the tragedy within 24-36 hours with the necessary equipment on a specially leased long-haul aircraft. Our forces are awaiting the decision of the Australian side," Avakov said on Facebook.