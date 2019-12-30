Facts

14:52 30.12.2019

President sends to Rada new improved bill on amendments to Constitution on power decentralization

2 min read
President sends to Rada new improved bill on amendments to Constitution on power decentralization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a new improved draft law on amendments to the country's Constitution regarding decentralization of power, the member of the presidential legal reform commission and Zelensky's representative in the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian MP Fedir Venislavsky has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Decentralization is a strategically important area of Ukraine's development. The reform that local governance authorities have been waiting for years. For several weeks there have been substantial discussions on the draft law on constitutional amendments, which makes decentralization real. First of all, it was important to hear the position of local communities, for the sake of ability and future development of which, in fact, the reform is undergoing. As a result, the president submitted to the parliament a new improved draft law taking into account the most important proposals from the local self-governance authorities and the public. Decentralization is inevitable, we will make the reform real, territorial communities capable, democracy effective," he said.

As reported, on December 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky registered in parliament bill No. 2598 on amending the Constitution of Ukraine on decentralization of power.

The bill proposes introducing a new list of administrative and territorial units: a community, a district, a region, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Moreover, the community is defined as the primary subject of local self-governance and a legal entity.

At the constitutional level, the community's right to the direct execution of local self-governance is secured through elections, local referenda, local initiatives and other forms determined by law. The creation of representative and executive bodies of local self-governance is envisaged: district and regional councils, their executive committees. It is stipulated that the change of their borders, the name and renaming is carried out taking into account the opinions of local residents.

Tags: #decentralization #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:00 30.12.2019
Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

14:13 30.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

13:19 30.12.2019
Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

11:40 30.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

15:12 28.12.2019
Prisoner swap could take place on Dec 29 – Zelensky

Prisoner swap could take place on Dec 29 – Zelensky

14:17 28.12.2019
Zelensky signs Election Code

Zelensky signs Election Code

11:48 28.12.2019
Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

12:29 27.12.2019
Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

19:09 26.12.2019
Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

Zelensky: release of ex-Berkut police officers was condition of exchange, it was political decision

GTSOU head announces completion of four-day negotiation marathon with Gazprom in Vienna

Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

LATEST

GTSOU head announces completion of four-day negotiation marathon with Gazprom in Vienna

Govt approves order for Ukraine's diplomatic institutions to issue certificate on political prosecution of Russian citizens

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

Five ex-Berkut police officers charged with Maidan killings in 2014 waiting for prisoner swap at Mayorske checkpoint

Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD