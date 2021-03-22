Economy

Ministry of Economy proposes to send UAH 200 mln a year to support movie networks

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture proposes to allocate UAH 200 million a year to partially compensate cinemas for forced downtime during quarantine restrictions.

The draft document with amendments to the State Economic Stimulation Program to overcome the negative consequences of restrictive measures related to the fight against COVID-19, approved by Resolution No. 534 of May 27, 2020, was published by the ministry on the website on Monday.

The deadlines for the implementation of the necessary measures, in particular, amending the law On State Support of Cinematography in Ukraine, planning funds from the state budget for the corresponding year, approving the procedure and conditions for providing compensation by the government, are set for 2021-2022.

In addition, it is proposed to adopt a decree on the state system of electronic registration of cinema tickets, a single electronic ticket, as well as introduce a transparent mechanism for collecting statistics on film distribution in Ukraine. It is planned to allocate UAH 7 million for the implementation of the plan.

The Ministry of Economy also proposes to allocate UAH 100 million to support film production, including for the employment of industry specialists.

