16:41 14.12.2019

Agreement on admission of ICRC's reps to occupied Donbas reached – Prystaiko

At the talks of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, an agreement was reached on the admission of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas, said Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko.

"We agreed that the ICRC would be allowed into territory uncontrolled [by Ukraine]. During five years, the ICRC was allowed to approach neither places where our arrested and prisoners of war are held, nor to the burial sites," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

Prystaiko recalled that until today, the separatists did not let the representatives of the Red Cross into the occupied territory.

"Next week, the ICRC mission will try to get there again," the minister said.

