'We need dialogue and a result, and not to come and spit at someone', Zelensky replying to question about naming Putin, Russia aggressors

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has said that in order to end the war in Donbas and restore Ukraine's borders it's necessary to find a correct format for dialogue, and "not spit at someone."

"That's like the question, 'Will you wish the Russian president a good evening?' 'Will you sit with him at the table?' 'Will you shake his hand?' 'Will you stand next to him when they take pictures?' Everything here is very simple. What do we want? We need a result, I think," Zelensky said during briefing in Paris, responding to a question about why he does not call Russian president and Russian officials "aggressors."

Zelensky said that if anyone sets the task of "coming (for talks) and spitting at someone, then what's the sense of coming? To talk and come to an agreement?"

"I think that if we want to solve a problem, to return people, then we must find a format for dialogue, which is more or less correct," he said.