12:07 10.12.2019

Legislation on Donbas special status to be extended – Zelensky

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has explained the logic and reasonability of the special local self-government procedures in the Donbas areas not controlled by Kyiv (the so-called ORDLO), whose effect is at present due to expire on December 31, and said this status will be extended for another period of time.

"That's right, the existing legislation will be submitted for extension. It's easier for us to extend this legislation now and then submit the Steinmeier formula later, after we see certain steps from that side showing that we are approaching a de-escalation," Zelensky said at a news briefing in the early hours of Tuesday, following a Normandy-format summit in Paris.

If the current legislation expires before it is extended, "then, even if everything is fine, we will have to vote on new legislation again, which is more difficult," he said.

