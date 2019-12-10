Facts

11:38 10.12.2019

Protests in Ukraine could serve as Moscow's arguments at talks – Zelensky

1 min read
Protests in Ukraine could serve as Moscow's arguments at talks – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes that a number of protests underway in Ukraine could give Russia additional arguments, including at Normandy Four talks.

"For instance, today [on December 9], when I said – look, what kind of radicalism are you talking about? Our people are normal. Everything is fine. It means that is no longer an argument. No one is threatening anyone with anything," Zelensky said at an overnight press briefing for Ukrainian media following the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

The Russian side is putting forth such arguments at talks, he said.

"It is a very difficult dialogue with very difficult people. And it seems to me that such actions, although they can gather if they want, are only a trump card and an argument used by the president of Russia, and definitely not for us," he said.

A series of rallies warning against Zelensky's possible "capitulation" and concessions on Ukrainian interests took place in Paris and Kyiv in the run-up to the Normandy Four summit of December 9.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 10.12.2019
New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

16:18 10.12.2019
Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

15:38 10.12.2019
Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

13:54 10.12.2019
Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

12:51 10.12.2019
'We need dialogue and a result, and not to come and spit at someone', Zelensky replying to question about naming Putin, Russia aggressors

'We need dialogue and a result, and not to come and spit at someone', Zelensky replying to question about naming Putin, Russia aggressors

12:07 10.12.2019
Legislation on Donbas special status to be extended – Zelensky

Legislation on Donbas special status to be extended – Zelensky

11:39 10.12.2019
Zelensky didn't cross any 'red lines' at Normandy Format summit - organizing committee of rally near President's Office

Zelensky didn't cross any 'red lines' at Normandy Format summit - organizing committee of rally near President's Office

11:17 10.12.2019
Zelensky declines to speak of Normandy Four summit results as victory or defeat

Zelensky declines to speak of Normandy Four summit results as victory or defeat

10:52 10.12.2019
Zelensky so far doesn't know how to supervise Donbas ceasefire

Zelensky so far doesn't know how to supervise Donbas ceasefire

10:43 10.12.2019
Zelensky: We're ready to fulfill commitments, but it's 'two-way street'

Zelensky: We're ready to fulfill commitments, but it's 'two-way street'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

LATEST

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

Ukraine to take into account Venice Commission's conclusions on state language law to some extent – Monakhova

No information indicating Ukraine interfered with 2016 to U.S. presidential elections, says FBI director

Zelensky calls border provisions of Minsk Agreements loss for Ukraine

Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

Zelensky rejects idea of Ukraine's federalization

Zelensky invited Russian journalists to Ukraine, surprised to hear of their problems on Ukrainian border

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD