Protests in Ukraine could serve as Moscow's arguments at talks – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes that a number of protests underway in Ukraine could give Russia additional arguments, including at Normandy Four talks.

"For instance, today [on December 9], when I said – look, what kind of radicalism are you talking about? Our people are normal. Everything is fine. It means that is no longer an argument. No one is threatening anyone with anything," Zelensky said at an overnight press briefing for Ukrainian media following the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

The Russian side is putting forth such arguments at talks, he said.

"It is a very difficult dialogue with very difficult people. And it seems to me that such actions, although they can gather if they want, are only a trump card and an argument used by the president of Russia, and definitely not for us," he said.

A series of rallies warning against Zelensky's possible "capitulation" and concessions on Ukrainian interests took place in Paris and Kyiv in the run-up to the Normandy Four summit of December 9.