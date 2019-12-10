Zelensky declines to speak of Normandy Four summit results as victory or defeat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes it is still too early to suggest who came out on top at the Normandy Four talks as the process has only just begun.

"Our conversation was varied: it was tense, and at some points really powerful, and sometimes light. Who won? I don't know. It seems to me it's best to be a diplomat at the moment, because we've just started talking. Let's say it's a draw for now," Zelensky said at a press briefing for Ukrainian media after the Normandy Four meeting in Paris.