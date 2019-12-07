Facts

11:31 07.12.2019

Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

2 min read
Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes that the Russian Federation is ready to talk about the settlement of the situation in Donbas; and Ukraine will have a strong position at a Normandy summit in Paris on December 9.

"The exchange of political prisoners and the return of sailors was a signal that I perceive as the one that Russia was ready for a conversation. We have a very strong position. On our side, we have disengaged troops, we've fulfilled everything," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

Zelensky noted that not the fact that he's going to negotiations is important to him but a result with which he "will return home, to his native Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president recalled that previously a ceasefire in Donbas had been announced 20 times, and it failed 20 times. "We must say that if there is a ceasefire, then who is responsible for this. Not only the OSCE. It's not about speaking at Trilateral Contact Group meetings in Minsk – we will be face-to-face with the president of the Russian Federation [in Paris]," he said.

Zelensky says that after the Normandy meeting, he would also like to have a clear understanding regarding the exchange of prisoners under the Minsk agreements in the "all-for-all" format. "How many people, what the 'all-for-all' means. You know that there are lists of those approved and unapproved. The most important thing is how many people can return home, their number and when,” he said.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 07.12.2019
NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

16:11 07.12.2019
Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

13:19 07.12.2019
Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

13:16 07.12.2019
Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

11:29 07.12.2019
Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

11:26 07.12.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

11:23 07.12.2019
Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

11:22 07.12.2019
Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

16:23 06.12.2019
Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

13:14 06.12.2019
Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

LATEST

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Venice Commission: Recent legal amendments on judiciary in Ukraine threaten its stability, independence

Venice Commission: Language law fails to strike balance between strengthening Ukrainian, safeguarding minorities' linguistic rights

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD