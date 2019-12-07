Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes that the Russian Federation is ready to talk about the settlement of the situation in Donbas; and Ukraine will have a strong position at a Normandy summit in Paris on December 9.

"The exchange of political prisoners and the return of sailors was a signal that I perceive as the one that Russia was ready for a conversation. We have a very strong position. On our side, we have disengaged troops, we've fulfilled everything," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

Zelensky noted that not the fact that he's going to negotiations is important to him but a result with which he "will return home, to his native Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president recalled that previously a ceasefire in Donbas had been announced 20 times, and it failed 20 times. "We must say that if there is a ceasefire, then who is responsible for this. Not only the OSCE. It's not about speaking at Trilateral Contact Group meetings in Minsk – we will be face-to-face with the president of the Russian Federation [in Paris]," he said.

Zelensky says that after the Normandy meeting, he would also like to have a clear understanding regarding the exchange of prisoners under the Minsk agreements in the "all-for-all" format. "How many people, what the 'all-for-all' means. You know that there are lists of those approved and unapproved. The most important thing is how many people can return home, their number and when,” he said.