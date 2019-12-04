Nine people hospitalized due to fire in Odesa College, with fire area up to 2,000 sq m

As a result of a large-scale fire in the educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, nine people have been hospitalized in the city's medical institutions, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As of 11:40, the fire area is approximately 2,000 square meters, there is a danger of the spread of fire. More than 40 people have been evacuated. Evacuation work is ongoing. Nine people have been hospitalized in medical institutions," a report says.

Sixty-five people and 16 pieces of equipment are involved in the extinguishing.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on Wednesday, the area of which is currently about 700 square meters. Later, the Service reported that as of 11:20, the fire area was approximately 1,000 square meters, and also informed that there was a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire.