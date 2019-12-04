Facts

10:15 04.12.2019

Agricultural Holding A.G.R. Group intends to become a public company and considers an opportunity to arrange IPO

A.G.R. Group has intention to become a public company with an access to international debt capital markets, in particular, IPO, the official website of the company reports referring to Svitlana Korytska, Corporate Investments Director.

Svitlana Korytska emphasized, “There can be a window of opportunities for the Ukrainian business in the nearest time. Currently, the foreign investors are interested in Ukraine again. In particular, US-based credit ratings agency Fitch upgraded Ukraine’s short-term and long-term as well as local and foreign currency IDR from its current “B-” to “B” with a positive outlook”.

She also mentioned that the demand for Eurobonds of the Ukrainian state and private companies, such “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, “Ukrzaliznytsia”, Metinvest Group, the largest agriholdings in Ukraine - “Kernel” and “MHP” demonstrate the investors’ interest.

Corporate Investments Director also noted, “A.G.R. Group has intention to use that window of opportunities. We intend to become a public company with an access to international debt capital markets, in particular, IPO. And, we moved significantly forward with this regard: the agriholding restructuring has been performed, KPMG positive audit report received, and best international practices of corporate governance are currently being implemented in the holding. We have to do a lot of work, understanding that this path is not easy, but we are already in this path and we are not going to deviate from it”.

A.G.R. Group is a private agricultural holding bringing together 19 Ukrainian farming companies as of October 2019. The main lines of business of the agriholding are grain growing, mainly, corn and soybean. Besides, the agriholding specializes in livestock production and grain storage.

The fertile and crop-friendly Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine host A.G.R. Group production lands. The agricultural products are exported in the international markets.

Total land bank is about 28 800 hectares. A.G.R. Group production units are 95% equipped with hi-end agricultural machinery.

The founder and sole shareholder of A.G.R. Group – Misak Khidiryan

