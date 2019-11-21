Zelensky vows to revive shipbuilding in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine can build warships on its own, and not just order them abroad.

At a press briefing in Ochakiv on Wednesday night following the examination of three warships returned by Russia, the head of state told reporters that a contract between Ukraine and France on the production of a batch of patrol vessels and technical support services for them is important to Ukraine, however support for domestic shipbuilding should be a priority.

"I'll be honest, this contract was prepared before my presidency. Today I support this contract. Anyway, our own production is more important to us, [we should] support Mykolaiv and the region so that professionals, who have left because nothing had been constructed here for many years, return home," the president said.

Zelensky added that Ukrainian Navy Commander Ihor Voronchenko presented him a shipbuilding development strategy.

"We are planning to build corvettes. We have a plan, although you know that any plan should have a real deadline and be supported by the budget," he said.

In turn, Voronchenko recalled that Ukraine is planning to build four corvettes by 2028.

As reported, a new version of the Corvette State Program approved by the government in November 2017 provides for the construction of four corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy by 2028. The construction of the lead ship will be finished in 2022.