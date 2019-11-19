Facts

11:22 19.11.2019

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

2 min read
The leaders of the countries involved in the Normandy-format talks (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) could sign a framework agreement on a political settlement in Donbas at the upcoming summit in Paris on December 9, an informed source told Interfax on Tuesday.

"A draft document has been drawn up and agreed upon to be possibly submitted to the heads of state for signing based on the summit's outcomes. It is of framework nature and contains a list of steps to be taken for a settlement under the Normandy format aegis in line with the Minsk Package of Measures as the basis of a peace process," the source said.

The leaders are expected to express their commitment to a political way of settling the conflict through the Minsk Package of Measures, the source said.

"The [document should be based on the] so-called Steinmeier formula, which the contact group agreed upon earlier. It envisions a set of steps toward its further implementation by the parties so as to launch a political process in the region through holding local elections under international control after the certain districts in Donbas are granted special status, assuming that, after the OSCE/ODIHR publishes a report on the organization of the elections, this status could further be codified permanently," the source said.

At the same time, the document does not contain any specific steps toward immediately providing Kyiv control over the border section in Donbas, the source said.

Interfax-Ukraine
