11:04 18.11.2019

Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

Director General of Ukroboronrpom Aivaras Abromavicius has appointed Nadiia Vasylieva, who worked as General Manager of Black Sea Hub Microsoft until December 2017, as Deputy Director General for Digitalization and Innovation of the state concern.

The main task of the new manager is to create an innovative ecosystem for the military industry based on Ukroboronprom, the press service of the state concern said.

The main directions of her work will include digital transformation of the state concern's enterprises, development of a virtualized Joint Competence Center with the Scientific and Technical Council with sectoral branches inside, which should strengthen the work of design bureaus and enable commercialization of innovations.

In addition, it is planned to create a cyber-subdivision that will build new products based on data or using it.

According to the press service, Vasylieva is PhD in Economics and Master of International Law with a postgraduate degree in marketing of British CIM and an EMBA. She is a graduate of American MIT in Digital Transformation.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
