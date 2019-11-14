Facts

14:57 14.11.2019

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

2 min read
Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

 Ukrainian parliament member from the Servant of the People party faction Hanna Skorokhod said the Office of the President of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies puts pressure on her because of her vote in parliament.

"On the instructions of one of the deputies of the Presidential Administration, one of the deputies of the Prosecutor General, Vitaliy Kasko...my husband was detained illegally. My vote in the courtroom was the reason for that," Skorokhod said at a morning plenary session on Thursday.

She told that during the voting in the Verkhovna Rada she defended state property and was against opening the farmland market.

According to her, the reason for the detention of her husband was "request of the Russian Federation in 2017". "Before that, there were no questions. After the red button was pushed, my husband was detained," said Skorokhod.

She stated that she appealed to the president, the State Investigations Bureau (SBI), law enforcement agencies to stop arbitrariness.

"When we were coming with the team and defended the president in the elections, no one thought that we would then be broken over the knee and victims of methods which are now being used," said Skorokhod.

A correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported that Skorokhod has left the Rada session in protest.

Tags: #rada #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:08 11.11.2019
Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

16:39 02.11.2019
Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

19:09 31.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

13:08 31.10.2019
Rada with 229 votes authorizes prosecutor general to arrest and bring to account MP Dubnevych

Rada with 229 votes authorizes prosecutor general to arrest and bring to account MP Dubnevych

13:44 26.10.2019
Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

16:35 18.10.2019
Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

11:16 18.10.2019
Rada passes at second reading bill No. 1230 with amendments to Customs Code on protection of intellectual property rights

Rada passes at second reading bill No. 1230 with amendments to Customs Code on protection of intellectual property rights

16:58 17.10.2019
Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

16:02 16.10.2019
Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

LATEST

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD