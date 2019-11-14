Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Ukrainian parliament member from the Servant of the People party faction Hanna Skorokhod said the Office of the President of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies puts pressure on her because of her vote in parliament.

"On the instructions of one of the deputies of the Presidential Administration, one of the deputies of the Prosecutor General, Vitaliy Kasko...my husband was detained illegally. My vote in the courtroom was the reason for that," Skorokhod said at a morning plenary session on Thursday.

She told that during the voting in the Verkhovna Rada she defended state property and was against opening the farmland market.

According to her, the reason for the detention of her husband was "request of the Russian Federation in 2017". "Before that, there were no questions. After the red button was pushed, my husband was detained," said Skorokhod.

She stated that she appealed to the president, the State Investigations Bureau (SBI), law enforcement agencies to stop arbitrariness.

"When we were coming with the team and defended the president in the elections, no one thought that we would then be broken over the knee and victims of methods which are now being used," said Skorokhod.

A correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported that Skorokhod has left the Rada session in protest.