15:07 13.11.2019

Austrian FM Schallenberg to hold talks with Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday

Alexander Shallenberg, the Federal Minister for European, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, will be in Ukraine on a working visit on November 13-14, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

"On November 14, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Shallenberg will hold talks in the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine. They are expected to discuss topical issues in a wide range of bilateral relations, as well as the interaction of the two states within the framework of international organizations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

