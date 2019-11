Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian representative in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kuchma and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Sajdik will be unable to arrive in Minsk for a TCG meeting on Tuesday.

"They will not be arriving," a ministry spokesperson told Interfax.