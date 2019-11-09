Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on urgent measures to implement reforms and strengthen the state, the presidential press service has said.

"The document refers to measures aimed at continuing structural economic reforms, introducing additional mechanisms to accelerate the socio-economic development of Ukraine, improving the welfare of the population, harmonious development of the regions, introducing European living standards, strengthening the state," the presidential press service said.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers should by the end of this year take measures in the economic, financial and energy spheres to develop, submit for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada and support bills to create conditions for the functioning of the competitive rail transportation market in Ukraine and improve the quality and accessibility of related services, the functioning of inland water transport, waste treatment, countering the illegal extraction of amber, paying off debts on the wholesale electricity market formed before June 1, 2019, the liberalization of activities in ethyl alcohol production and liberalization of labor relations and updating labor laws.

In addition, by the end of the year, the government is expected to draft laws to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, in particular the introduction of a two-year moratorium on inspections of individual entrepreneurs and mitigation of their responsibility for violation of the reporting procedure associated with the use of cash registers.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers should by the end of this year develop and approve an action plan to increase Ukraine's position in the Doing Business rating of the World Bank and complete the unbundling procedure (separating natural gas transportation activities from gas production and supply) and creating an independent gas transmission system operator Ukraine.