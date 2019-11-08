Ukrainian soldier wounded due to enemy's shelling attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – Defense ministry

Illegal armed groups twice violated the ceasefire in Donbas since Friday midnight, with one soldier of the Armed Forces reported as wounded in action, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"As of 12:30 today, November 8, the Russian-occupying forces opened fire twice in the Luhansk sector ... According to reports, one soldier from the Joint Forces Operation was wounded," Defense Ministry's spokesperson Maksym Prauta said at a briefing in Kyiv.