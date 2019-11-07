Facts

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over past day, Russia-led mercenaries in Donbas violated the ceasefire 15 times, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier has been killed in action (KIA), and four more soldiers have been wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"Since Thursday midnight, one soldier of the JFO has been killed as a result of shelling attacks, and another four have been wounded," an evening report by the JFO press center posted on Facebook page says.

