NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

The NATO during a visit of NATO Secretary General Yens Stoltenberg to Odesa on October 30 decided not to organize a meeting of Stoltenberg with Ukrainian sailors released early September, who were in November 2018 were captured by Russian enforcement officers near the Kerch Strait, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.Ukraine (ZN.UA) has reported.

"According to ZN.UA, the Ukrainian side proposed to organize a meeting of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with Ukrainian sailors released from Russia in Odesa, but the Alliance refused this," the publication said.

"According to the sources, France turned out to be the main opponent, not wanting to annoy Russia with the meeting that, according to Paris, could "disrupt the peace process and adversely affect the organization of negotiations of the Normandy Four," the ZN.UA said on its website in a statement.