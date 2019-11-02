Facts

16:27 02.11.2019

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

1 min read
NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

The NATO during a visit of NATO Secretary General Yens Stoltenberg to Odesa on October 30 decided not to organize a meeting of Stoltenberg with Ukrainian sailors released early September, who were in November 2018 were captured by Russian enforcement officers near the Kerch Strait, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.Ukraine (ZN.UA) has reported.

"According to ZN.UA, the Ukrainian side proposed to organize a meeting of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with Ukrainian sailors released from Russia in Odesa, but the Alliance refused this," the publication said.

"According to the sources, France turned out to be the main opponent, not wanting to annoy Russia with the meeting that, according to Paris, could "disrupt the peace process and adversely affect the organization of negotiations of the Normandy Four," the ZN.UA said on its website in a statement.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:19 01.11.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

14:05 01.11.2019
Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

19:08 31.10.2019
NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

15:40 31.10.2019
Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:06 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

11:32 31.10.2019
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

14:22 30.10.2019
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

LATEST

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD