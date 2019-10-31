Facts

12:40 31.10.2019

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

1 min read
 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will never recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

"NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. NATO does not and will not recognize Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea. All NATO allies are united in their condemnation of Russia's aggressive actions," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

