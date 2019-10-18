Facts

11:37 18.10.2019

Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

1 min read
Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Russia-led militants have failed to meet the disengagement terms and the attacks continue, in particular, in the vicinity of Zolote, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk said at the Verkhovna Rada on Friday in response to the question asked by Opposition Platform - For Life faction co-chair Yuriy Boyko.

"The disengagement of forces and hardware on the contact line is conditioned on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's confirmation of at least seven consecutive days of ceasefire. This condition is not being fulfilled by the other party, illegal armed units, which keep mounting attacks on a regular basis. For instance, an attack was observed in the Zolote disengagement area yesterday," Zahorodniuk said.

He noted that only two disengagement areas, Zolote and Petrivske, were on the table so far.

"Decision regarding others will be made in a later period. We do not comment on that for now," the minister said.

Tags: #donbas #defense_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 18.10.2019
Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

12:31 18.10.2019
Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

10:33 18.10.2019
Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

09:44 16.10.2019
Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:52 15.10.2019
Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

14:20 12.10.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

14:21 11.10.2019
Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

12:57 11.10.2019
Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

18:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

17:59 10.10.2019
Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

LATEST

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Portnov may meet with prosecutors to provide info available to him – Riaboshapka

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

Kononenko refutes info about his detention, says he is in Istanbul now

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD