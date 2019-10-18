Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Russia-led militants have failed to meet the disengagement terms and the attacks continue, in particular, in the vicinity of Zolote, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk said at the Verkhovna Rada on Friday in response to the question asked by Opposition Platform - For Life faction co-chair Yuriy Boyko.

"The disengagement of forces and hardware on the contact line is conditioned on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's confirmation of at least seven consecutive days of ceasefire. This condition is not being fulfilled by the other party, illegal armed units, which keep mounting attacks on a regular basis. For instance, an attack was observed in the Zolote disengagement area yesterday," Zahorodniuk said.

He noted that only two disengagement areas, Zolote and Petrivske, were on the table so far.

"Decision regarding others will be made in a later period. We do not comment on that for now," the minister said.