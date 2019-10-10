Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not satisfied with the way provisions of the Minsk Agreements are being implemented and intends to raise this issue at a meeting of the leaders of the so-called Normandy-format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia).

"Overall, I am not satisfied with the Minsk document that was signed, but we are looking for answers to some complicated questions that are in the 'Minsk' and most importantly we are looking for an arrangement of events to be carried out there, a sequence of events," Zelensky told journalists during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We are not happy about the whole arrangement that is in the Minsk document, we want to discuss all this in the Normandy format," he said.

"All this will have to be discussed among the [Normandy] leaders, not representatives [of the parties involved in the Trilateral Contact Group negotiation] in Minsk, because, unfortunately, the representatives in Minsk have been unable to resolve this issue," Zelensky said.