Facts

17:17 10.10.2019

Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

1 min read
Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not satisfied with the way provisions of the Minsk Agreements are being implemented and intends to raise this issue at a meeting of the leaders of the so-called Normandy-format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia).

"Overall, I am not satisfied with the Minsk document that was signed, but we are looking for answers to some complicated questions that are in the 'Minsk' and most importantly we are looking for an arrangement of events to be carried out there, a sequence of events," Zelensky told journalists during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We are not happy about the whole arrangement that is in the Minsk document, we want to discuss all this in the Normandy format," he said.

"All this will have to be discussed among the [Normandy] leaders, not representatives [of the parties involved in the Trilateral Contact Group negotiation] in Minsk, because, unfortunately, the representatives in Minsk have been unable to resolve this issue," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Hard to defend Ukraine in PrivatBank case without rebooting of courts

Zelensky: Hard to defend Ukraine in PrivatBank case without rebooting of courts

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

16:27 10.10.2019
Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

16:26 10.10.2019
Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

15:59 10.10.2019
Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

15:44 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

15:35 10.10.2019
Zelensky in favor of delaying admission for foreigners to land purchase since start of market launch

Zelensky in favor of delaying admission for foreigners to land purchase since start of market launch

15:24 10.10.2019
Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

14:47 10.10.2019
Zelensky gives ministers trial period until end of this year

Zelensky gives ministers trial period until end of this year

14:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Zelensky ready to start talks with Kolomoisky, other oligarchs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Zelensky says opposed to martial law in Ukraine, war in Donbas

Zelensky says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin on captives' return

Zelensky: Donbas peacekeeping mission to be discussed in Normandy Format

Supply of weapons, issue of Burisma not raised during phone talk with Trump – Zelensky

Zelensky says Poroshenko pushing for Maidan but he is not afraid

Zelensky has ideas for Normandy Four summit date, but they're yet to be agreed upon with Germany, France, to be offered to Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD