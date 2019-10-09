Facts

11:37 09.10.2019

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

Ukraine's parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, the initiator of a criminal case on interference in the U.S. elections, publishes documents from which it follows that the first deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Gizo Uglava for several years provided the US Embassy in Kyiv with information that negatively affected the course of events in Ukraine and the U.S.

At a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, he made public the documents received from investigative journalists, including correspondence between NABU officers and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High Treason). In particular, the documents that the deputy possesses indicate that Uglava, through his assistant Polina Chyzh, gave information to the U.S. Embassy, which, he said, is an important part of the "puzzle" of interference in U.S. elections and international corruption.

According to Derkach, he has already handed over these documents to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO). The MP also initiated the creation of a temporary investigative commission in parliament, and filed a petition with the court to resume the investigation of interference in the U.S. election by divulging information from a pretrial investigation.

"As we see in the correspondence, repeatedly, starting from July 14, 2017, from the electronic mailbox of Polina Chyzh, the assistant to NABU First Deputy Gizo Uglava, criminal proceedings undertaken by NABU detectives were sent to the legal specialist of the anti-corruption program of the U.S. Justice Department at Ukraine's U.S. Embassy Hanna Yemelianova," Derkach said.

Derkach showed a letter in which Chyzh received instructions from Yemelianova to provide information on the case involving ex-Ecology Minister and Burisma Group owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

The MP also announced the amount of funds transferred to Burisma Group representatives, among whom Hunter Biden also appears. According to documents, Burisma paid at least $16.5 million in favor of Hunter Biden, Aleksander Kwasniewski, Alan Apter and Devon Archer.

Derkach said international corruption of this magnitude could not take place without the participation of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"International corruption of this magnitude, as well as interference in the U.S. presidential election, could not have occurred without Poroshenko's participation," he said.

"We see the conflict in which the new government of Ukraine faces due to the activities of the previous president. I want to emphasize that I'm almost sure, and not only I, but many journalists, that Poroshenko personally bears responsibility for the situation in which Ukraine has ended up, for dragging Ukraine into interfering in the U.S. presidential election, for a huge number of corruption scandals and international corruption that could not have occurred without his control or participation," Derkach said.

"Due to the actions of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky was drawn into a scandal with interference in the U.S. presidential election and now Ukraine is accused of international corruption," Derkach believes.

Derkach also showed documents that he claims show that NABU illegally collected personal information on former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin and his family.

As noted in the press release, "Since 2016, Chyzh has sent documents with the subject: Text for a conversation with FBI officers on the 'Black Bookkeeping Party of Regions' by e-mail to Uglava." The press release also said data was sent about Shokin and his wife.

According to a press release, Derkach has called for Chyzh to be suspended during the investigation.

Derkach also said he filed a lawsuit to resume the case of interference in the U.S. election by divulging pretrial investigation data related to "synchronization of illegal actions by NABU, international corruption activities with the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign." The lawsuit will be examined on October 21.

"According to the results of my appeal, a criminal proceeding was registered in 2017. On January 28, a senior investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office issued a decision to close this criminal proceeding. At the moment, this decision is appealed in civil procedure, the case is scheduled for October 21 in the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv," Derkach said.

Tags: #biden #derkach #nabu
