Some $840,000 seized from bank safe deposit box of detained transplant doctor from Shalimov institute – PGO

Law enforcers have seized from the bank safe deposit box of the chief of the transplant and liver surgery department of the Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Spokesperson of the Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv Nadia Maksymets has said.

"$840,000 is on the photo. These funds were seized yesterday from the bank safe deposit box of a transplant doctor who was detained on a bribe. Taking into account all the raids, the total amount of funds seized is about $1 million," Maksymets wrote on her Facebook page on Friday, September 4, illustrating photos of cash withdrawn.

The head of the Department of Transplantation and Liver Surgery of the Shalimov National Institute was detained on Thursday, September 3, while receiving a bribe of $20,000 for a previous liver transplant surgery, further treatment and rehabilitation. In the course of urgent investigative actions, improper benefits, as well as cash in the amount of more than $60,000, were seized in the office of the detainee and his premises.

Criminal proceedings are investigated under Part 3 of Article 368 (taking a bribe) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative actions are underway.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported about the revealing of the heads of the department of one of the institutes of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, which demanded money from patients for surgeries. According to the SBU, the "organizer of the illegal scheme" was detained, investigative actions are ongoing to establish all those involved in the illegal scheme.