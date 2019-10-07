Facts

13:04 07.10.2019

Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden received monthly profit of $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma gas company, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in Twitter.

"It is INCREDIBLE to watch and read the Fake News and how they pull out all stops to protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the military son, Hunter, who was handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy," Trump wrote.

Trump also recalled that Joe Biden said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter Biden. In addition, the U.S. President said that he would Love running against Joe Biden during the U.S. elections in 2020.

