Ukraine's PGO reviewing around 15 cases involving Burisma – Prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has said that the episode involving the closure of the case involving Burisma company will be reviewed, as well as some other cases involving Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who was a member of the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company.

"Now we are conducting an audit of those cases that were previously investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO). In the area you are talking about, where [ex-Minister of Ecology Mykola] Zlochevsky, [Ukrainian businessman Serhiy] Kurchenko and other people or companies could be involved, there are a half and a dozen such cases. We are now reviewing all the cases which were closed, fragmented or investigated earlier in order to make a decision on cases where illegal procedural decisions were taken," he said, answering a question about the prosecution of defendants in the Burisma case.

Asked about his reaction to mentioning of his last name in the transcript of the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, Riaboshapka said: "My reaction was calm and professional. The prosecutor's office is out of politics."