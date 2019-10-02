Facts

11:53 02.10.2019

Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

2 min read
Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

The priority goal of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports is the creation of conditions when Ukrainians less frequently run into manipulative and fake news, reports and content.

This is outlined in the program of the government (Verkhovna Rada draft resolution No. 2186) posted on the official website of the parliament.

According to the government's program, the Ministry of Culture's effectiveness indicators will be halving of the volume of manipulative content in the Ukrainian market, as well as a decrease in the consumption of content of the aggressor state.

"We will create the appropriate conditions for the media services market, expand the opportunities for informing the population in the temporarily occupied territories, and we will also stimulate the creation of a high-quality information space by identifying manipulative content (using co-regulation and self-regulation tools)," the government said in the program.

The Ministry of Culture will also contribute to the implementation of a program to support the creation of media products that will counteract information aggression.

In addition, it is planned to pay special attention to work with information attacks by the aggressor state in order to reduce their impact on the citizens of Ukraine, in particular by taking measures to reduce the consumption of Russian content by at least half.

"This will together allow reducing the harm done to Ukrainian citizens as a result of the spread of fake news, in particular, reducing the number of social conflicts," the government said.

The program of the Cabinet of Ministers is a set of priority goals of the current composition of the government. It is mainly aimed not at improving abstract indicators, but at solving specific problems of people with different social roles and occurred in various life situations.

Tags: #government #content
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 19.09.2019
Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

17:15 15.08.2019
Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

18:18 09.08.2019
Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

12:12 05.08.2019
Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

16:56 18.07.2019
Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

16:34 18.07.2019
Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

11:55 18.07.2019
Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

16:59 17.07.2019
Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

17:00 24.06.2019
Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

LATEST

Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

U.S. Congress approves sale of additional batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD