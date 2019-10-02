Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

The priority goal of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports is the creation of conditions when Ukrainians less frequently run into manipulative and fake news, reports and content.

This is outlined in the program of the government (Verkhovna Rada draft resolution No. 2186) posted on the official website of the parliament.

According to the government's program, the Ministry of Culture's effectiveness indicators will be halving of the volume of manipulative content in the Ukrainian market, as well as a decrease in the consumption of content of the aggressor state.

"We will create the appropriate conditions for the media services market, expand the opportunities for informing the population in the temporarily occupied territories, and we will also stimulate the creation of a high-quality information space by identifying manipulative content (using co-regulation and self-regulation tools)," the government said in the program.

The Ministry of Culture will also contribute to the implementation of a program to support the creation of media products that will counteract information aggression.

In addition, it is planned to pay special attention to work with information attacks by the aggressor state in order to reduce their impact on the citizens of Ukraine, in particular by taking measures to reduce the consumption of Russian content by at least half.

"This will together allow reducing the harm done to Ukrainian citizens as a result of the spread of fake news, in particular, reducing the number of social conflicts," the government said.

The program of the Cabinet of Ministers is a set of priority goals of the current composition of the government. It is mainly aimed not at improving abstract indicators, but at solving specific problems of people with different social roles and occurred in various life situations.