German FM hails agreement on Steinmeier formula

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed the approval in Minsk of the text of the so-called Steinmeier formula and the achievement of other agreements on Donbas, the press service of the German Foreign Ministry said.

"I am glad that the constructive atmosphere in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk has led to the much-expected progress today. This opens the door to Summit No.4 and other stages of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," said Maas.

He called the Steinmeier Formula approvals by the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) a progress, which, in his opinion, would lead to the implementation of other stages of the Minsk agreements.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a new law would be prepared on the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which will contain the provisions of the Steinmeier formula.