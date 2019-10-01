Ukraine's ombudswoman, spouse of convicted journalist Sharoiko in Belarus discuss steps for his release

Ombudswoman of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denysova has met with the wife of convicted Ukrainian journalist Pavlo Sharoiko in Belarus.

"We found out at what stage the case of Pavel is and determined the next steps regarding his return to Ukraine his homeland," she said on Facebook. .

Denysova said secretariat staff of her office will make appeals to the relevant authorities

It was reported that on September 26, 2019, at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to resolve the issue of mutual pardon of a convicted citizen of Belarus Pavel Sharoiko and a Belarusian citizen accused in Ukraine, Yury Politika, in the near future.

Sharoyko was detained on October 25, 2017 in Minsk. On February 19, 2018, the Supreme Court of Belarus sentenced him to eight years in prison for espionage.

A citizen of Belarus Yury Politika was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on suspicion of espionage in June 2017.