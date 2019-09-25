Facts

16:03 25.09.2019

Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine


Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

Facebook has deleted a page, called "I Love America," on which messages supporting U.S. President Donald Trump were posted, the U.S.-based Fortune ezine said on Tuesday.

Facebook said it took the step after the Popular Information resource, which posts news about politics, reported on Monday that "I Love America" is administered from Ukraine.

In addition to "I Love America," Facebook deleted eight more pages also administered from Ukraine, the ezine said.

"We are removing these pages for violating our policies against spam and fake accounts and are continuing to investigate for any further violations," Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborn said in an email to the U.S.-based HuffPost ezine.

According to Fortune, 1.1 million Facebook users were subscribed to "I Love America," which was created in 2017. The page initially published patriotic content about the United States. The ezine said memes and other content supporting Trump later began to appear.

