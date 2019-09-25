Facts

12:58 25.09.2019

Ihor Klymenko appointed new head of National Police

1 min read
Ihor Klymenko appointed new head of National Police

Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has been appointed to the post of head of the National Police, Oleksiy Honcharenko, the deputy from the European Solidarity faction, who is present at a closed government meeting, said.

"The National Police has a new leader - General Ihor Klymenko," Honcharenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Earlier, he said that the Interior Ministry proposed to appoint Klymenko to this position.

As reported, on September 24, head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev announced that he had decided to resign from this post and gave the corresponding request to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

Tags: #national_police #klymenko
