13:50 21.09.2019

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

Representatives of the previous Verkhovna Rada delegation to PACE, which have been included in its new composition, are planning to attend the PACE session, said Oleksiy Honcharenko, the parliamentarian from the European Solidarity faction.

"Ukraine's interests must be defended. Therefore, those representatives of the old delegation who have joined the new composition, including me, are going to attend the session to represent Ukraine's position. I consider it unacceptable when the Kremlin's position is heard at such an important international venue as PACE and our position not," Honcharenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Interfax-Ukraine
