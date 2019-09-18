Facts

17:29 18.09.2019

There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

There are currently 27,074 women in the Ukrainian army, of which 949 are senior officers, the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff said.

A total of 9,916 female servicemen of the Ukrainian army have the status of Donbas war veterans, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry press service said. A total of 166 female servicemen have been decorated with state awards and six women who served in the Ukrainian army have been killed in special operations since 2014.

"A total of 24,897 [servicewomen] served in the army last year, over 23,000 served in 2017, and only 1,800 served in 2008," the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff said.

